Le Mars Chamber offing new grants for small businesses

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -- According to the Le Mars Chamber of Commerce, they will be offering short term relief of $5,000 to small businesses with 3-20 employees. The new grants are from the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation in partnership with Instaprint.

The grant application will go live Monday, April 20 at 2:00 pm.

For more information and the grant application visit: http://lemarschamber.org/

Scroll to the “Priority and Action Items” found in the middle of the paper and click on “The Save Small Business Fund” on the right.

There is an option to enter your email, in order to receive a reminder to apply on Monday.