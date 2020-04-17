Monona County adds one more COVID-19 case, bringing total cases to 7

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Burgess Public Health announced another Monona County resident tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to seven. The new case is a female, age 41-60. Burgess Public Health says that the case was not travel-related. The release says that community spread is suspected.

“These cases show just how important it is to follow the guidance given by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the CDC. We all need to do our part to slow and stop the spread of this disease," said Erin Brekke, Director of Burgess Public Health.