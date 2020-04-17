Nebraska Trucking Association shows support for drivers by offering free hot meals

JACKSON, Nebraska (KTIV) -- Truck drivers have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nebraska Trucking Association set up a way to show their support for drivers.

On Friday, at the Bosselman Pump and Pantry in Jackson, Nebraska drivers were able to stop by and get a voucher for a free hot meal.

The Nebraska Trucking Association has made stops in various towns across Nebraska to give out these meals as a way to show support for drivers who have been working extra hours to keep stores supplied during the pandemic. Jackson was the sixth stop so far and they've given out about 1,200 free meals.

Kent Grisham, President of the Nebraska Trucking Association, says drivers have encountered a lot of hardships on the roads and this is a small way to say thank you.

"We've seen facilities close, we've seen everything from restrooms that they can't access, restaurants where they can't take a break and go in an set down," said Grisham "They need a hot meal. They need an opportunity to get out of their trucks and stretch their legs."

Grisham adds they will continue to give out these meals across the state as long as this crisis continues.