Norfolk & Le Mars hire new basketball coaches

There are a couple of new high school head basketball coaches in Siouxland.

Matt Shelsta has been hired as the head boys basketball coach at Norfolk. Shelsta led Norris to the Nebraska Class B state tournament last year, going 18 and 5. He also took Elmwood-Murdock three state appearances. He has a career record of 110 wins and 48 losses.

Cody Dyhrkopp is the new head coach for the LeMars girls hoops team. He's been an assistant for the Bulldogs for the last four years and has also coached at Iowa Lakes Community College and Graettinger-Terrill.

The Bulldogs were 11-12 last season and went to state in 2018.