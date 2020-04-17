Officials report 16 more cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, NE

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed 16 additional cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, Nebraska.

This brings the county's total COVID-19 cases up to 25.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, 13 of the cases are between the ages of 21 and 60, while the other three are all under the age of 20.

The health department says it has initiated a contact investigation.

The department says all close contacts of those who tested positive for COVID-19 will be notified by health officials and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.