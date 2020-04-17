Sioux City high school seniors cope with losing part of their last year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- So many memories are made during that last year of high school, from award ceremonies to senior pranks to prom.

But now many high school seniors around the country may never get to have any of those.

"It just kind of hit hard that March 13th was my last day of school and I didn't even know it," said Rylie Maliszewski, North High School Senior.

On Sunday, March 15, Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended Iowa schools close for 4 weeks to deter community spread of COVID-19.

Then those 4 weeks continued to extend until finally schools were ordered to remain closed through the rest of the school year.

Seniors like Maliszewski and Patrick Demers from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in Sioux City said they feel like they're missing out on some big events.

"It's the weirdest feeling. Right now we're doing online schooling, so the beginning of the week I have assignments emailed to me. And I just do them on my own time. It doesn't feel at all like I'm graduating highschool. It's just been very anticlimactic," said Demers.

And Maliszewski said one of the hardest aspects is losing out on events that recognize the students and all their accomplishments from the past four years.

But both students said they understand why it had to be done.

"Trying to like you know, look at the bigger picture. You know we're all in this together and it's important for everyone's safety in Iowa and the whole country to just protect one another, during these hard times and be there for each other," said Maliszewski.

Both Demers and Maliszewski will be attending college next year and hope by then, they can return to a classroom.

North High School will be holding a virtual graduation commencement.

And according to Dr. John Flanery, president of the Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, they are still working on graduation plans and hope to announce them next week.