Siouxland District Health answers questions about the spread of COVID-19 in Woodbury County

WOODBURY COUNTY (KTIV) - In Woodbury County, specifically, four new cases were reported Friday. That brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 27.

Those new cases include one male and one female between 18 and 40-years-old, a female between 41 and 60-years-old, as well as a male between 61 and 80-years-old.

KTIV had the chance to ask the experts at Siouxland District Health some questions about the spread of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

Siouxland District Health Deputy Director Tyler Brock says there has been an uptick in positive cases, but the county still has a low number when compared to other parts of the state.

"We've had a little bit of an uptick in cases reported in the last day or two we are starting to see some action we are starting to see some cases in some packing plant workers and that kind of thing that's a little bit concerning to us, we would like to keep that number down there's been planting outbreaks in different parts of the state and we definitely want to avoid that here, but we are starting to see a little bit of activity in that respect, so other than that we are still pretty low as far as activity," said Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health Deputy Director.

KTIV asked whether Brock thought there would be more positive cases at this point in time.

"I think we probably expected to see a little bit of a higher case load than what we have right now, but I think the case numbers that we have also lines up with what we know we are dealing with in our medical community where our medical community has not been overwhelmed in any way shape or form," said Brock.

Brock also told KTIV he, and many others, can't predict the peak of coronavirus of COVID-19 in Iowa.

"I think there has been a lot of predictions that have been attempted and I think were are just going to at-least in the local level we are not going to be in the prediction game we are just going to deal with what we have currently, we are going to deal with what we see in reality," said Bork.

Brock said the infection rate is currently between 2 and 3. That means each positive case is predicted to infect 2 or 3 other people.

By comparison, New York's infection rate is hovering around 1. That's a sign that the curve is flattening there.