South Dakota reports 100 new cases of COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota health officials have confirmed 100 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1411

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Health, 457 of those cases have recovered and no new deaths have been reported, leaving the statewide death toll at seven.

Out of the 11,062 tests done on South Dakotans for COVID-19, 9651 of them have come back negative.

Over half of the state's cases are located in Minnehaha County where 904 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Many of those cases are connected to an outbreak at a Smithfield Foods pork plant.