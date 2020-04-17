Spring sports seasons cancelled for Iowa high schools

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- High school athletes in Iowa were holding out hope that somehow the spring sports seasons could be saved. That hope ended today with the cancellation of the remainder of the school year. This effects about 45-thousand athletes in Iowa.

The cancellation of all four sports – golf, soccer, tennis, and track and field – was made in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Education and state officials.

Last year, about 12,000 boys and nearly 10,000 girls particiapted in track and field. It's the second most popular sport -- in terms of numbers -- for boys and girls.

"Luckily for me I have another four year of track and cross country," said Bishop Heelan Senior Amber Aesoph. "But speaking for my teammates who aren't going to play in college, I know they're frustrated."

"I can't imagine it for some of these kids," said SBL Head Football Coach Justin Smith. "The opportunities they thought for sure were going to be there and they're not there, it's a good lesson in life that things aren't guaranteed though. If nothing else this hopefully teaches us that, to appreciate the things we get to do on a daily basis that we take for granted."

Iowa offcials say they'll make a decision on high school summer baseball and softball sometime before June 1.