Superintendent of Sioux City public schools discusses future plans after Iowa governor says schools will not reopen

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Friday schools in the state should stay closed for the remainder of the school year to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

She also announced the state will waive instructional time requirements for the remainder of the school year as well.

That same day Dr. Paul Gausman, the superintendent of the Sioux City Community School District, discussed what the future holds for the district after the governor's announcement.

"I don't think anyone knew at that time when they walked out of the building on March 13th that it was going to be their last time in that building for the school year, especially the seniors - the senior class of 2020- had that in their minds as they were walking out of the school on that Friday, not knowing that they were going to have school that next Monday, and their second semester of their senior year has been absent of a number of things that really writes a passage of that senior year: that prom, the way in which we will deliver commencement. And we will try and do a lot of things to make it as special as we absolutely can for them," said Dr. Gausman.

Gausman said the district is doing everything they can to help continue students learning from home during the pandemic. He said students can continue learn online at home through June 2.

"I'm sharing the sad news that we will not gather in our buildings again this school year. The Sioux City community schools will remain closed through the end of the school year but students can and we hope will continue to participate in voluntary continuous learning from home through June 2," said Gausman. "It's been heartwarming to see our teaching staff continue to find ways to engage with those students. To continue to push those learning standards in front of them, so that they can continue to learn. In a time that is so unprecedented."

Gausman said they are rolling out hotspots around the city to help students who don't have access to the internet from home continue their school work.

The superintendent also discussed the possibility of having a virtual commence ceremony for seniors.