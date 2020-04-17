Temperatures warm up Friday and especially Saturday

A few light snow showers linger in far eastern Siouxland from the system that put down a little snow in Siouxland but pummeled areas just to our south with reports of 7-10 inches coming in along the Interstate 80 corridor!



We will clear skies this morning and begin the process of returning to warmer weather with highs in the low 50s.



It will be a handful of degrees cooler where snow is on the ground in those southern areas.



In the afternoon some clouds will bubble up again and we may even see a few sprinkles northeast of Sioux City.



Overnight skies will clear and we will switch winds to the southwest.



That will really help to boost us on Saturday with highs topping out in the upper 60s with a lot of sunshine.



There will be a small slide backward Sunday with a little more cloud cover and temperatures in the mid 50s.



However, that still will not be too bad and it will be short-lived with temperatures returning to the 60s Monday and even reaching the 70s for the middle of next week.



We look to stay dry until a chance of showers returns Thursday night.