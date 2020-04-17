USD students 3D print thousands of PPE items for health care workers

Vermillion, SD (KTIV) -- Keeping health care workers in the fight. That's the goal of several students at the University of South Dakota--creating thousands of 3D printed personal protective equipment for healthcare workers across the state.

"We figure, like man, what can we do to help and we just see this as one of the greatest endeavors that we can do," said Tej Mehta, a 4th-year medical student at the University of South Dakota.

Those 3D items include face shields, surgical glasses, head straps, and reusable masks. Printing the headbands only takes about a few minutes and they can print surgical glasses in around seven minutes.

"The masks can easily be cleaned and then the same person can reuse those masks," said Mehta.

Mehta said around 60 to 70 people across the state of South Dakota are directly involved in the project.

"So we've had a lot of people help with designing them to get to the current design," said Mehta. "Which is much more ergonomic and then as I said, it's just really grown, and we've had a lot of support on many, many different fronts."

Mehta said over the last week, the demand has exploded. Hospitals and clinics going from just wanting a dozen items, to wanting hundreds of them.

"I think a lot of it has to do with the unfortunate reality that South Dakota is becoming a bit of a hot spot for coronavirus," said Mehta. "So now that it's hitting home a little bit more, people are more cognizant of the need for these pieces of equipment."

Mehta said everyday health care workers are on the front lines, risking their lives. So it's important that we do what we can, to keep them safe.

"Individually you might feel like you're only making a small difference if anything, but collectively we can make an enormous difference," said Mehta. "We can radically change the face of this pandemic."

Mehta said a few more items for printing are already in the works such as respirator style masks with a removable cartridge and filters for those masks. He said they're currently undergoing testing and are waiting for NIH approval.

The group is looking for support to continue making those masks. That includes both logical and financial.

We've included links to their GoFundMe page and Facebook page if you would like to help.

