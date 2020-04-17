Gov. Reynolds orders schools remain closed for rest of academic year

UPDATE:

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says students will not be returning to class in May.

The governor announced Friday, April 17 that Iowa schools will remain closed through the end of the school year, they will not reopen in May as previously hoped.

A late August start date for next fall is also waived. Local districts will decide when the next school year will start.

PREVIOUS:

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday at 11 a.m. to update the public on the state's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

