Arrest Made in Saturday Morning Stabbing in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)-- Sioux City Police have made an arrest in a Saturday morning stabbing.

Investigators say the incident happened around 2:30 am at 113 14th Street. They were called to the scene for a disturbance.

They say that the victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment.

According to a news release, arrested at the scene was 20-year-old Bobby Spell of Sioux City. He is charged with Willful Injury and Criminal Mischief.