Birthday parade for Sioux City 9-year-old

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Because of the coronavirus and social distancing, one Siouxland boy thought he wouldn't be able to celebrate his birthday with friends and family.

But, the ones who love him, made sure that wasn't the case.

Aiden turned 9, and to celebrate over 30 families took part in a "Birthday Parade" for him.

His mom, Kathy, said he was surprised with birthday honks, wishes, and sprays of silly string.

She adds that after it was over, he said, “this was the best birthday ever.”

Happy birthday, Aiden!