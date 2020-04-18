Bruns Commits to North Dakota

NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KTIV) - Dakota Valley junior basketball player Paul Bruns announced on twitter Saturday that he is committing to the University of North Dakota. He chose UND over the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana.

Bruns was one of South Dakota's best players this past season. The junior filled up the stat sheet every night averaging 29 points per game. He also tallied nearly 13 rebounds and dished out 3 assists per contest. Bruns helped lead the Panthers to the state tournament - however the basketball season was cut short. He says committing to UND was a no brainer.

"Everything about North Dakota I liked," said Bruns. "There was nothing I didn't like about North Dakota. The coaches, the campus, the players, the direction they're going in with their basketball team so I was really excited about it."

The Fighting Hawks made it to the Summit League championship game in year one under head coach Paul Sather. Prior to UND, Sather was the head coach at Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Bruns says Sather started recruiting him at Northern so he's glad he gets to join him at North Dakota.

"Their coaches recruited me when they were at Northern when they were there and when they went to North Daktoa they kept recruiting me so they've been honest with me the whole time," said Bruns. "They've liked me for a long time now and I've really liked them too so it just felt right for me."