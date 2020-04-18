Cooler Sunday followed by a warm up

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a warm and sunny day across Siouxland, with highs reaching the low 70s.

The winds did get gusty, reaching up to 35 mph in some areas.

This is due to a cold front making it’s way through Siouxland, cooling us down for Sunday.

Tonight will have a few more clouds and a low near 40.

Tomorrow the high will still reach the mid 50s, with another mostly sunny day.

The work week though, looks to warm back up.

Monday will continue to be on the sunnier side.

Monday’s high will be in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 60s.

Wednesday is looking even warmer, with a high in the mid 70s, with more sunshine.

Thursday returns a few clouds, with a high in the low 70s.

Thursday night could see some showers.

Light rain may continue into Friday.

Friday’s high will be in the mid 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the low 60s.