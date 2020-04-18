Dakota County Reports Additional COVID-19 Cases

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- On Saturday, the Dakota County Nebraska Health Department reported nine additional positive cases of COVID-19.

They report that one individual is under the age of 21, six are between the ages of 21 and 59 and two are over the age of 60.

This increases the total number of cases that have been detected in the county to 34.

In a news release, the department says that they have initiated a contact investigation and all close contacts of those testing positive will be notified by public health and placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.