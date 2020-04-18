Iowa COVID-19 Cases Rise To 2,513

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- On Saturday the number of positive cases identified in Iowa rose 181 to 2,513. The number of deaths rose by 10 to 74.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health 1,095 of the positive cases identified in the state have recovered. They also says that 22,947 people have been tested in the state.

The additional 10 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Appanoose County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81+),

Louisa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Polk County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years),

