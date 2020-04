(KTIV)- On Saturday the number of positive cases identified in Nebraska rose by 179 to 2,513.

The number of deaths is 28.

One of those new cases is in Madison County for a total of 8 in the county.

Dakota County is reporting nine new positive cases for a total of 34.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says that there have been 14,652 total tests in the state with 13,288 being negative