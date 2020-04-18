Restaurant makes changes to drive-thru after seeing an influx due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many people are turning to drive-thrus for their meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many, Chick-fil-A on Sergeant Road had to close its dine-in options due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After seeing an influx in drive-thru customers, the restaurant had to find a way to better serve its customers during these changing times.

"I'm just glad to be part of the community here in Siouxland," said Chad Eisenga, owner/operator of Chick-fil-A Sergeant Road.

To help avoid blocking off surrounding businesses, the restaurant had to make some changes to their drive-thru.

Owner/Operator Chad Eisenga says they wanted to do what's best for their guests and those around them.

"So, we had to create extra lanes out in the drive-thru, extended out into the Southern Hills Mall parking lot to keep the traffic from going out into the streets and limiting access to Hy-Vee, to our neighbors at Hardee's and Long John Silvers. So, just to be good neighbors. To be good stewards of our area here," he said.

Thom Moore, General Manager says the new set up helps both their team members and guests.

"Just had to make the changes that were necessary for us to continue to provide our service. So that everyone can get to where they need to be in a timely manner," said Moore

He says their team members try to stay positive during these times.

"We're used to busy. So, it's just a different type of busy. The team has responded well and everyone is loving it," said Moore.

Eisenga says guests have responded well to the change.

"Our customers told us thank you many times for alleviating some of the traffic pressures that they've been feeling," he said. "And they've seemed to really appreciate it and welcomed the change with open arms."

Leaders with the restaurant say they're always finding ways to improve on their service.