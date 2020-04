PIERRE, SD (KTIV) -- On Saturday the number of positive cases in South Dakota rose to 1,542. Out of that number 552 had recovered, there had been 7 deaths and 68 patients were ever hospitalized to date.

The state is also reporting over 10,000 negative tests with one test pending.

Below is a county by county breakdown: