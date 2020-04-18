The Army National Guard conducts COVID testing in Norfolk, Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - As the number of positive COVID-19 cases grows, so does the need for drive-thru testing. That's why Norfolk, Nebraska is the latest area to offer that necessary service.

Local healthcare workers say up until now, only symptomatic people working as a first responder or in a similar position were able to get tested.

Now, tests are offered to a much larger variety of people in places like Norfolk.

"Because this pipeline is opening up, we are able to test more people. So this is, kind of, to boost that and to get more people to realize that we can do a little more testing than what we've been doing in the past," said Emergency Response Coordinator Melanie Thompson.

"There were a couple of individuals that tested positive at the Tyson plant so we were told to come test selected individuals to see if that has further increased exposure," said Captain Amanda Borecky with the Nebraska National Guard.

While it's a larger pool, those that were tested in Norfolk, were selected based on a specific protocol designed by health officials.

"The local local health department has reached out to selected individuals that they have identified may be a vulnerable population, and then they prioritize who should be tested and who shouldn't," said Captain Borecky.

Health officials say once the tests come back, additional steps will be taken to help flatten the curve in Norfolk and the surrounding areas.

"We start doing contract tracing, and what that means is that we start looking at the layers of people that they've been around for however many days. From the time of the onset of their symptoms, we go two days prior. That way we can notify people and say, 'hey, just so you know, you were exposed to a positive COVID patient, and you need to be monitoring your symptoms," said Thompson.

Prior to Saturday's testings, the Nebraska National Guard has also conducted drive-through testings in Carney, Dakota City, O'Neil, and Wayne.

Officials say tests like these will continue to happen throughout the state in the upcoming weeks.