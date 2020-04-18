Yankton’s Cornemann commits to South Dakota State

YANKTON, South Dakota (KTIV) - Yankton senior Cooper Cornemann committed to South Dakota State on Saturday. He will be joining the Jackrabbits as a walk-on.

In his senior season with the Bucks, Cornemann shot 50 percent from the field and averaged 15 points, four rebounds and three assists per game. The 6-foot-2 guard helped lead Yankton to a 17-4 record this past season and were the number-one seed in the state tournament. Cornemann is the second division-one commit to come out of Yankton this year, joining junior Matthew Mors who is committed to Wisconsin.