PIERRE, SD(KTIV) -- On Sunday, South Dakota reported 93 additional COVID-19 cases in the state. That brings the total number of positive cases to 1,635. Out of that number, 74 have ever had to be hospitalized, 646 have recovered and there have been 7 deaths.

When it comes to testing in the state, they report 10,427 negative tests and none pending.

Below is a breakdown of cases by county: