COVID-19 Cases in Dakota County Rise To 66

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV)-- On Sunday afternoon the Dakota County Health Department issued a second news release of the day announcing additional COVID-19 cases in the county.

That number of cases has increased by 22 to a total number of positive cases of 66. The department says that they will release more information about the patients on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the department sent a news release announcing 10 new cases. Adding those to the newly announced cases Sunday afternoon, that is an increase of 32 COVID-19 cases for Sunday in Dakota County.