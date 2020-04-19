Dakota County Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases

DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) -- On Sunday, the Dakota County Health Department reported an additional 10 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

That brings the total number of positive cases to 44.

Eight of the individuals are between the ages of 21 and 59 and two others are over the age of 60.

They say that they have initiated a contact investigation and all close contacts of those testing positive for COVID-19 will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.