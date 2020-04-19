More than 300,000 Nebraskans request mail-in primary ballots

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Nebraska's primary election next month could see strong turnout if most people who requested ballots by mail return them in time.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen says that 340,000 Nebraskans had requested mail-in ballots as of Friday.

Another 50,000 voters who live in rural counties where voting by mail is the only option will also receive mail-in ballots.

That total of 390,000 ballots is approaching Nebraska's highest-turnout primary in 1972 when 413,015 people voted.

Nebraska voters can request mail-in ballots from their county election officials until May 1.

Polling places will still be open on May 12 for election day.