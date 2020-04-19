Morningside football loses out on spring football

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In a normal year, college football programs would be wrapping up spring football practices. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, spring ball was cancelled. Teams like Morningside are missing out on an important time for team development.

The Morningside Mustangs have dominated NAIA football. The Mustangs are two time defending NAIA national champions and have won 29 straight games. Even a program as succesful as Morninside feels the effects of not having spring ball.

"In our case, we've got so many seniors that graduated," said Head Coach Steve Ryan. "The next guy, who's going to replace that guy. Where are we going to go forward. What do we have and kind of moving those pieces around so spring ball is so important in just getting yourself prepared in terms of your personel for the upcoming season."

With so many positions to fill, spring ball would usually be a time for guys to compete for starting positions. But now they'll have to wait for fall camp.

"All three of our linebackers and safeties were seniors, they were three year starters so who are the new guys that are going to call the defense, make the adjustments on the field and just getting them on the same page with the coach," said Ryan. "A lot of that, you get in spring ball because you can focus on yourself and not worry about an opponent on a Saturday."

It's not the spring that Morningside or any other college football program envisioned that they would have, but Ryan says they're doing the best they can to stay prepared for the upcoming season.

"With social distancing, there's really not a lot you can do with your players in terms of staying in shape outside of you give them some workouts that they can do, body workouts without weights because you just don't have access to parks or weight rooms or even people to work out with," said Ryan. "So you just kind of give them body weight workouts and hope they follow it and then you try to send them as motivational messages as you can to get them goin."

Morningside is scheduled to open the 20-20 season September 5th at Ottawa University Arizona.