Number of Iowa Cases of COVID-19 Climb To Nearly 3,000

SIOUX CITY(KTIV) -- On Sunday, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa went up by nearly 400 to 2,902. There was one death reported in Muscatine County. The total number of deaths is now at 75.

In a news release, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 261 or 67% of Sunday's 389 additional positive cases can be attributed to surveillance testing of meat processing facilities. That includes over 500 completed surveillance tests of Tyson employees and over 500 completed surveillance tests of National Beef employees, for a total of 84 positive and 177 positive respectively.

When it comes to recoveries, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports that 1,171 patients have recovered. They also report that nearly 25,000 people have been tested statewide.

In Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which covers most of the Iowa portion of Siouxland, there are currently 4 COVID-19 patients in the hospital with one of them being admitted int he last 24 ours. Two patients are in ICU and 2 patients are on ventilators. Currently, in Region 3, there are 568 inpatient beds available, 63 ICU beds available and 60 available ventilators.

In RMCC Region 4, which includes Crawford County and points south, there are currently 3 COVID-19 patients in the hospital and two are in ICU. There are 228 inpatient beds available, 44 ICU beds available and 67 ventilators.

You can find the most recent COVID-19 case numbers by county below: