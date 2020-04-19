 Skip to Content

One airlifted to hospital after Plymouth County crash

3:41 pm Iowa News, Top Stories

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV)- One person was airlifted to the hospital after an early morning accident on Sunday.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office says that around 2:15 a.m. they responded to a crash north of Merrill on Hwy 75.

They say, as a result, the driver was taken to a Sioux City hospital by helicopter.

LeMars Police Department, Merrill Fire, Merrill Ambulance and LeMars Fire and Ambulance assisted the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office on scene.

Jennifer Lenzini

