People trying at-home hair cuts and colors, local hair salons urge clients to wait

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Lately, store shelves are being swiped clean of hair coloring kits and clippers, just like the toilet paper. Many people are trying to fix their grown out and faded hair from home.

Whether it's grown-out bangs, roots, gray hair peaking through, or a faded color, many people are experiencing changes in their personal looks without access to local salons.

While some are trying to fix these hair problems themselves, many stylists are urging their clients to continue to wait it out.

Co-Owner of Belle Salon & Spa in Sioux City, Sacha Williams says it's not just about being loyal to your regular stylist, it's also about safety.

She says cutting your own hair could set back progress made in your last salon visit, and dying your own hair could cause serious damage to your hair and skin.

"You never really know what's in the box. We don't want you to put anything on your scalp that could cause an allergic reaction, or a burn. We don't know how you're using that product ultimately at home. What you're buying at the grocery store, or at Wal Mart, or Target, those products, we don't know what's in them, whereas in the salon we can control what we put in that, so we customize everything to fit the needs of you," said Williams.

Williams said at-home hair color kits are like a one-size-fits-all kit, which is why it's safer to have someone who knows how to properly mix colors and dyes to take care of your hair.