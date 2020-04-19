Sergeant Bluff Fire and Rescue gives the community a look into the department via Facebook live

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Many people are using social media to stay in touch with friends and family and even share uplifting stories.

With people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sergeant Bluff Fire and Rescue wanted to find a way to raise people's spirits through the power of social media.

"We just have a little fun and allow some people to laugh with us or laugh at us some nights even," said Anthony Gaul, Sgt. Bluff Fire Chief.

So, the department decided to start hosting Facebook lives to give the community a look into the department.

"This is just a bizarre time for all of us. And just to, like I said, in a way to interact with the community and you know get them excited to do things and learn things about the fire department," said Kaitlyn Tooley, firefighter.

Members on the department say the Facebook lives not only brighten their days, but the community's as well.

"We always look forward to doing them because it's just, we always know the positivity. It's just to kind of bring the community all together and just let some light into this all," said Mady Sampson, firefighter.

Anthony Gaul, Fire Chief for Sgt. Bluff Fire and Rescue says the live streams help the community learn about what the department does every day.

"A lot of it is, you drive by, you see the trucks here. But people don't really know what's inside or maybe don't know what we all do. You hear fire department and of course, you think, yeah they go put out fires," said Gaul. "But it's so much more. From the public education to the medical to the technical rescue, the prevention, the code enforcement. So, as we go out and do these things and we explain to people why we're doing things, it makes it a little easier for them to understand," he said.

Leaders with Sgt. Bluff Fire and Rescue say they hope to continue the Facebook lives even after the pandemic is over.

Topics for the Facebook lives have included everything from station and truck tours to different partners the station works with when out on calls.

You can check out the department's next Facebook live by clicking here.