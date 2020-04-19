Warmer weather returns to Siouxland

A cold front passed over Siouxland last night, bringing some cooler air into the region.

That is why the day did not warm up as much as it did yesterday.

But it still managed to be a nice day, with some sunshine and a high in the mid 50s.

Tonight the low will be in the upper 30s, and there is a chance of seeing some light showers, mainly in the western half of Siouxland.

As we start the workweek, we warm back up.

Monday will be sunny, with a high in the mid 60s.

It will be on the breezy side though, with wind gusts reaching up to 35 mph.

Tuesday will continue to be sunny, with a high in the mid 60s.

Wednesday returns more clouds overhead, but the high will reach the mid 70s.

Thursday returns sunshine, with a high in the low 70s.

Thursday night has a chance of showers.

Those shower chances last into Friday.

Friday’s high will be in the low 60s.

Saturday also has a chance of showers, with a high in the low 60s.

Sunday looks to be partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 60s.