104 Northeast Nebraska residents test negative for COVID-19

Nebraska (KTIV) - One-hundred-four residents from the nine counties covered by the North Central District Health Department were tested for COVID-19, on April 17, and health officials said they had no confirmed cases.

With help from the Nebraska National Guard, the health department did sample testing in O’Neill and Bloomfield.

That testing found zero confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Public health officials give credit to Nebraskans for exercising social distancing practices, and following the Directed Health Measures.

Health officials admit this was a "snapshot" sample, and it doesn’t mean that community members did not already have COVID-19.