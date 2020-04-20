AMBER Alert for abducted Nebraska children from Tekamah area

(KTIV) - The AMBER Alert System has been activated by Nebraska Law Enforcement.

The Nebraska State Patrol says two children have been abducted from Tekamah, Nebraska.

The Tekamah Police Department is looking for two children who were last seen at Tekamah and are believed to be in danger.

The children are Marco De La Garza, a 7-year-old male with brown hair last see wearing a T-shirt and shorts, and Isaac De La Garza, aged 4.

The release states that the child may be in the company of Tanner Joel Leicheiter, a 30-year-old white male, 5'7, 165lbs., with green eyes and brown hair.

They may be traveling in a White 2009 Ford Expedition with Nebraska Plates 31F325.

If you have any information regarding the wearabouts of Marco De La Garza, please call 911 or contact the Tekamah Police Department at 402-374-1500 immediately.

For more information: http://www.statepatrol.nebraska.gov/amberalert/

Marco De La Garza

Isaac De La Garza