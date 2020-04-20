Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland hold “Slash The Trash” event

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland are holding an event called "Slash The Trash" and needs some help.

The idea is to get families and businesses outside, while following proper safety and social distancing guidelines, to pick up litter in the community, leading up to Earth Day.

The goal is to collect 100 bags of trash. If that goal is reached, when the kids are allowed to return to the Boys & Girls Club, they will be treated to a pizza party.

Bags of trash will count by posting a picture on Facebook, tagging the Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland Facebook page, and challenging three friends or businesses to do the same.

Photos also can be sent to amy@bgcsiouxland.org to be counted.