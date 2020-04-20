Dr. Mike Kafka, from UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, answers questions about COVID-19

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Many Siouxlanders continue to have questions surrounding COVID-19. Dr. Mike Kafka, from UnityPoint Heath - St. Luke's in Sioux City has answers to those questions.

Stella Daskalakis: When could the Siouxland area possibly see a peak in COVID-19 cases?

Dr. Kafka: Everyone in Woodbury County and Dakota County are watching as cases start to accumulate in the last several days. There's a lot of testing going on in the public screenings and we're very anxious and watching to see how quickly those cases begin to accumulate. In terms of when a peak may occur, it will be hard to tell. Maybe with this first set of tests coming back, we'll get a sense in the community of how many people might be infected, and we'll have a little better idea where this may end up going in terms of total number of cases we're going to encounter.

Matt Breen: Why does a mask help you from getting COVID-19?

Dr. Kafka: There are two primary mechanisms involved. The purpose of the mask is to have enough filtering capacity to eliminate any small droplets or particles that might be suspended in the air, as they're breathing in. Those are very efficient kinds of filter mechanism. The other mechanism is making sure that the people who may be infected, but have no symptoms, and aren't aware they're contagious, have a mask on. And that's where the cloth masks that the community members and being asked, when they're out in the public, to wear, it's job is to catch those droplets, before they leave the source.

Stella Daskalakis: Why is handwashing so effective in getting rid of the virus?

Dr. Kafka: Two things happen while you are washing your hands. Again, the water is able to dilute any virus that may be there. With the rubbing of your hands, the friction of your hands against one another is able to dislodge and hopefully allow the virus to be washed away. Also, if you're using a soap, it has an emulsifying action, which also helps relieve and release the oils and things in your skin, which also helps to release the virus and potentially inactivate the virus, which does have a little lipid layer on its outside and it also may help to deactivate that as well.

Matt Breen: Is there any permanent damage in someone who has recovered from the virus?

Dr. Kafka: The stories are short of on the shallow side in terms of how the net effect is for folks. I think for people who have mild cases, where there were no symptoms, or they were very mildly affected, not requiring any hospitalization, there probably isn't any kind of permanent damage they have developed. But those who are in the hospital, where there's deep infection within the lung, or if it becomes systemic, where other organs may begin to be injured, I think there will be the possibility of some permanent damage to lungs, heart and kidneys, which are the other two organ systems that are affected by the virus.

