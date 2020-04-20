One person sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation after South Sioux City home catches fire

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) - One person is in the hospital after receiving smoke inhalation after a home caught fire.

The call from a neighbor came in just after 5:00am that there was smoke coming from the home.

When South Sioux City Police arrived on scene there was heavy smoke in the home, and believing occupants may be inside the officers entered and cleared the home.

South Sioux City, Sioux City, and Dakota City Fire Crews all worked to extinguish the fire.

The identity and condition of the victim with the smoke inhaliation is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.