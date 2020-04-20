Estherville officer injured, suspect in custody

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Estherville Police Officers were called to 421 ½ South 9th Street on Saturday, around 2:30 p.m. because a suspect threatened to burn down the house. Officers say the suspect left the residence before they arrived.

The suspect was identified at the scene by the reporting party as 18-year-old Grace Hrbek of Estherville.

According to the report, an officer noticed Hrbek walking in the area prior to his arrival at the residence. The officer went to the location where he had last seen the suspect and confronted her. According to law enforcement, the suspect had a cigarette lighter in her hand. When the police questioned her about the lighter, they say the suspect said she was going to start the grass on fire and made an attempt to light the grass. Police say she also attempted to light her jacket on fire. Officers say they spent a considerable amount of time trying to get Hrbek to drop the lighter.

According to the report, an officer attempted to take control of the suspect and the lighter when the suspect took out a knife and struck the officer in the left forearm. The knife caused a cut to the officers’ arm.

Police say Hrbek was taken into custody by officers and transported to Avera Holy Family Hospital for an evaluation. She was later transported and booked into the Emmet County Jail on numerous charges.

Grace Hrbek was charged with Willful Injury, a Class C Felony; Assault on a Peace Officer, a Class D Felony; and Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony. Hrbek remains in the Emmet County Jail on bond.

The officer was treated at Avera Holy Family Hospital for his injuries and released.