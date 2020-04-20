First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Cherokee County, IA

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Cherokee County, Iowa.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individual is a male between the ages of 41 and 60. Officials say he is currently self-isolating at home.

The Cherokee Regional Medical Center is recommending the following prevention actions as officials say this may not be the county's last case of COVID-19: