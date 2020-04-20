Former South Sioux and Iowa State standout hired at Carroll

CARROLL, Iowa (KTIV) -- Former South Sioux City and Iowa State standout Katie (Robinette) Kock has been named the new girls basketball coach at Carroll High School.

The former Katie Robinette was a two-time Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year, winning three state basketball titles with the Cardinals. She was an all Big-12 performer and team captain at Iowa State in 2005 after transferring after one year at Nebraska.

Katie has been coaching youth basketball in the Carroll area for the last eight years.