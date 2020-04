DES MOINES (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials are reporting 257 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 3,159.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 4 more deaths have been reported bringing the state's total to 74.

As of April 20, 1,235 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered.

Thus far, 25,820 Iowans have been tested for the virus, officials say 2,661 of those tests came back negative.