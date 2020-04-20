Iowa’s Wirfs and Epenesa could be first round picks

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The NFL will hold their draft on Thursday. It will be done remotely, with commissioner Roger Goodell announcing the picks from his basement. 58 top prospects have been given cameras to capture their reactions and two of them are Hawkeyes.

Almost all the experts agree that Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is a top-ten pick. ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper has Wirfs going number-8 overall to the Arizona Cardinals. USA Today says he'll go the Giants at number-4.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa is projected to be a late first round pick. They could be the tenth and eleventh first round picks under head coach Kirk Ferentz. Both had to impress scouts without a pro day being held in Iowa City.

"It really doesn't effect a guy like Tristan Wirfs necessarily because he killed it at the combine," said Ferntz. "I think A.J. would have helped himself but my encouragement to anyone who's interested in A.J. is just look at the film and don't worry about anything you didn't like or did like at the combine. I could say the same thing about Tristan. Just grade the film. Both those guys are really great prospects."

Round one is Thursday, starting at 7 o'clock. Rounds two and three are Friday, starting at six. Rounds four through seven are Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.