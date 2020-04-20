Lakes Regional Healthcare halts project for 2 weeks

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - On Monday, Lakes Regional Healthcare President and CEO Jason Harrington made an announcement regarding the construction project on the hospital's campus.

"We were made aware last week that two of the contractors on the site tested positive for COVID-19," said Harrington. "We were further made aware [Sunday] that we had another contractor who tested positive as well."

As a result, the president and CEO made the decision to shut down the construction site for the next 14 days.

"The health and safety of the construction workforce, our own workforce, and the community is certainly paramount-- our number one priority," said Harrington.

Although the construction is separate from the hospital's campus, the CEO says some staff who access the site periodically will be tested.

"Early last week actually, we went to universal masking here on the campus so all of our employees whether you're a clinical employee a patient care employee or otherwise, are required to wear a mask," adds Harrington. "In addition to that, in the middle part of last week, the construction site was also required, the workers on the site, were required to have masks on as well."

During the two weeks, Harrington says the site will be disinfected.

One of the contractors who tested positive lives in Dickinson County, the other two do not.