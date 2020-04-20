Morning showers end, winds pick up with fire threat this afternoon

**Wind Advisory for northern Siouxland from 1 PM to 7 PM**

**Red Flag Warning for most of Siouxland this afternoon into evening**



Scattered showers are moving through the area at this time.



Those will be ending as we approach mid-morning and skies will clear out.



During the late morning hours, winds will begin to pick up and it will be a blustery afternoon with gusts approaching 45 miles per hour.



Low afternoon humidity means that any fires would spread quickly; it would be a good idea to do any burning on another day.



Highs will be approaching 70 degrees today.



Scattered showers will try to get going in the late afternoon to evening hours, especially in northeastern Siouxland.



Those will struggle with the dry air in place and any that do get going will be light.



Skies will be clear overnight with winds gradually easing through the evening hours and lows overnight in the mid 30s.



Tuesday will be beautiful with a lot of sunshine and highs right near average in the mid 60s.



We jump back up into the mid 70s Wednesday with just a slight chance of a late day shower and 70s look likely again Thursday before a cold front knocks us back into the low 60s from Friday into the weekend.



Shower chances will be with us Thursday night through Saturday.