Officials confirm 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, NE

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials have received notification of three new positive COVID-19 cases for Dakota County, Nebraska.

According to Dakota County Health, there are two individuals aged 21-59, and one individual over the age of 60. This brings the total positive cases
to 69 in Dakota County.

The Dakota County Health Department has initiated a contact investigation. Officials say all close contacts of those testing positive for COVID-19 will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days
since their last exposure.

Dean Welte

