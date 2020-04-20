Officials report 8 total cases of COVID-19 at Tyson plant in Madison, NE

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Health officials are investigating a possible COVID-19 outbreak at a Tyson Foods plant in Madison, Nebraska.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department says there are now a total of 8 employees at the plant that have confirmed cases, with more than 30 tests still pending.

More testing is being done on Tyson employees and direct contacts by the Nebraska Department of Health and state military personnel.

Public health officials say a majority of those are already reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19.