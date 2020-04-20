RAGBRAI 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

IOWA (KTIV) - COVID-19 has caused the oldest and largest recreational touring bicycle ride in the world to be called off.

We are talking about RAGBRAI. Event organizers announced the cancellation today.

RAGBRAI brings in over 10,000 people from all over the world each year.

This year due to COVID-19 concerns, RAGBRAI's 2020 ride that was set to begin on July 19 has been cancelled.

Ride Director Dieter Drake says it was a hard decision -- but the right one to make.

"Seeing where this crisis is and not only in the state of Iowa, but across the country and there's really two things going on there's public health aspect of it which is significant and even in July I think, and also the economic part of it," said Dieter Drake, RAGBRAI Ride Director.

Drake says there were 8 "overnight towns" scheduled, including Le Mars, Storm lake, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa, Maquoketa, and Clinton.

He says the economic impact this will have on the towns is significant.

"Its going to have an impact on those folks for sure, we are hoping that with some other events we are planning in 2020 once all of this settles down we are able to include those folks so they can hopefully get some benefit out of 2020," said Drake.

A manager from Lakeshore Cyclery and Fitness Inc., a bicycle shop in Storm Lake says this will be the first time in 5 years that RAGBRAI wont be coming through.

"You know it's always a good time when RAGBRAI does come through town, and it's obviously good for us and the community overall, but you know it might place some impact, but with everything shut down its kind of hard to determine whats going to happen," said Riley Godfredson.

RAGBRAI 2021 will follow the same route.

It will be held on Sunday, July 25 through Saturday, July 31. The RAGBRAI Expo will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 in Le Mars, Iowa from 12pm-9pm.