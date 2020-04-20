RAGBRAI postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- RAGBRAI 's 2020 ride has been officially called off due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Organizers for the event made the announcement Monday on the event's official Facebook page.

In the announcement, after much consideration and collaboration with the eight overnight town executive committees, government agencies, as well as the public health department, officials made the decision to postpone RAGBRAI XLVIII to 2021.

The official postponement date has been set for July 25-31, 2021. Registration is closed at this time and those looking for refund or transfer options can find them here.

Officials say the route will remain the same for 2021. The full route with meeting and pass-through towns will be announced at a later date.